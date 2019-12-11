Caroll H. Schmidt, you lie in claiming that the well-deserved impeachment of the president — whose position is a privilege, which can be revoked for abuse of power — is somehow comparable to “torture, brainwashing, people committed to torture chambers” (“Democrats Attempting a Coup,” Dec. 5).

Actually, your own words, claiming that Democrats are “evil enemies of the country,” are typical diatribe historically used as justification for the very human rights violations you cite! And your man Putin already does those things.

John Rudmin

Harrisonburg

(4) comments

newshound
newshound

"Your man Putin..." The words that eminate from a jealous and equally inept liberal. Sick.

prodigalson
prodigalson

Well John, Mr. Schmidt is correct. The Demokkkrat party is pure evil, and those who promote its values stand against everything that is good and decent.

sammy708
sammy708

And your stand with Trump, makes you good and decent? Millions disagree with you and your Fuhrer!

prodigalson
prodigalson

Thank you for your kind words Harvey.

