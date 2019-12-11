Caroll H. Schmidt, you lie in claiming that the well-deserved impeachment of the president — whose position is a privilege, which can be revoked for abuse of power — is somehow comparable to “torture, brainwashing, people committed to torture chambers” (“Democrats Attempting a Coup,” Dec. 5).
Actually, your own words, claiming that Democrats are “evil enemies of the country,” are typical diatribe historically used as justification for the very human rights violations you cite! And your man Putin already does those things.
John Rudmin
Harrisonburg
(4) comments
"Your man Putin..." The words that eminate from a jealous and equally inept liberal. Sick.
Well John, Mr. Schmidt is correct. The Demokkkrat party is pure evil, and those who promote its values stand against everything that is good and decent.
And your stand with Trump, makes you good and decent? Millions disagree with you and your Fuhrer!
Thank you for your kind words Harvey.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.