A recent letter to the editor contended the county’s Planning Commission violated “the intent of the county’s master plan” in voting for Boyers Crossing rezoning request. That letter was misleading and warrants clarification.
I am a licensed professional engineer. I am familiar with the county’s Urban Development Area (UDA) plan. The county’s UDA plan was developed over an extended period with input from multiple stakeholders and was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors in 2019.
I was deeply involved in Boyers Crossing’s site engineering. Its rezoning request was developed over many months, with input from county staff and careful consideration towards the county’s UDA plan. Because the rezoning request was reasonable and consistent with the county’s UDA plan, the Planning Commission voted for it. A vote against it now by the Board of Supervisors would be inconsistent with their unanimously approved UDA plan and would stifle future county growth.
William Moore
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.