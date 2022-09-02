Open Letter to Dr. Alger and Harrisonburg Leaders,
First, you must know that I am a loyal Duke. I taught at James Madison University for 30 years, have been a loyal supporter of the institution for almost 40 year and my wife and both sons are graduates. I have also been a faculty and administrator in higher education for over 40 years.
I am ashamed of the behavior of JMU students this past weekend in the Old Town neighborhood. It is a travesty that JMU allows fraternities and sororities to live and operate in a residential area full of small children and lovingly renovated, old, half-million-dollar homes. Their drunken activities are a blemish on a fine institution, and you are letting it happen. Take charge as president and city leaders and make this stop. No outreach from low level administrators and triumphant marches down Main Street will make this change. Only serious actions from a true leaders will make a dent.
A supporter,
Les Bolt
Harrisonburg
