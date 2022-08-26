Mr. Cline,
You have two darling little twin daughters whom, I am sure, you must treasure. They are probably very smart and may one day want to follow in their father’s footsteps.
However, your recent vote against the Right to Contraception Act could make this very difficult for them. Without the ability to control the timing and number of their children, they could have difficulty meeting their career potentials. Your daughters may decide to marry late or not to marry at all. As a result, you may never know the joy of having grandchildren.
Mr. Cline, may the Lord bless you with sons who won’t be subject to the restrictions you are imposing on your daughters.
Deborah Sullivan
Fishersville
