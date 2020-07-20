Dear Representative Cline,
In your recent letter to me, you described Israel as “one of our greatest allies, and because it is the sole democracy in the Middle East, our friendship with the nation is of great strategic importance.”
I respectfully disagree.
I believe that Israel is not a democracy, not a strategic asset, and, because of its brutal treatment of Palestinians, is sharply at odds with U.S. values.
Moreover, U.S. taxpayers give Israel $3.8 billion in military aid each year — of which Virginia taxpayers contribute $107,232,005. And, of that amount, taxpayers in Rockingham contribute $567,014. With that money, we could have funded seven elementary teachers, provided 377 children with food assistance programs, awarded 98 students Pell Grants, provided healthcare for 239 children, and funded eight clean energy jobs.
I urge you to support legislation that places conditions on aid to Israel to ensure that the taxpayers of Rockingham are on the right side of history.
Sincerely,
Jeanne Trabulsi
Front Royal
