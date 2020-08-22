Your course of action will not solve any problems concerning Blue Hole, by putting it into private ownership. The safety issue of parking will still be there until you work with VDOT to install a guardrail system to prevent parking. Cars will still have to be towed, and trespassing calls to the Sheriff still enforced. A private owner(s) can be financially destroyed by a liability case, while the county has immunity. Close it temporarily if COVID is a concern. As is, there are more people who clean up while visiting, than those who disrespectfully trash the place.
It will be a terrible legacy of the present board members to remove a place from the public domain that has become a natural beauty in Rockingham County and Virginia. Please work to solve a problem, not just hand it off to evade it.
Terry Garletts
Rockingham
