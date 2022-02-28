In a recent letter to the editor, Jerry Scripture postulated the Bridgewater College shooter was “brainwashed by ultra-liberal academicians” into selecting a cop for his target, in addition, Black Lives Matter zealots who have raged about police brutality further pointed the shooter toward “shooting a cop.”
I believe a more reasonable explanation is the security men were on duty and they responded to an alarm and confronted the intruder who was armed and he shot them. Why was this disturbed man not under treatment and why was he not prevented from having a gun? When will something be done to stop the proliferation of firearms and to end the all the senseless killing?
Lawrence Rose
Penn Laird
