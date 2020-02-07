Caroll H. Schmidt's letter "War Powers Resolution Hamstrings Military," Jan. 31, saying that POTUS could not respond to an imminent attack by Iran without congressional approval if the Iran War Powers Resolution is passed is wrong. There is nothing in the Iran War Powers Resolution that impacts the president's ability to respond to an imminent attack. Perhaps Schmidt will quote the applicable text? The fact that Schmidt thinks Democrats are thoughtless enough to support such an idea says more about Schmidt's intelligence than Democrats'. Dunning Kruger effect, perhaps?
And maybe Schmidt will quote some of those phrases used out of context and explain how they were distorted to support impeachment? Especially now that some Republicans are saying POTUS is guilty as charged but still won't impeach him?
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
