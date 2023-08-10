I wonder where the politicians are concerning censorship of a public library. A public library by definition is for the public. No one group should be allowed to define what is in the public library.
The problem is several fold, including politicians who do not have the courage to stand up for the public's right. The censorship should have been stopped at the beginning. Parents who want to make the public library theirs should look at their home first. If your child has a smart phone, iPad or computer they can get all the violence, sex and nudity they want with no supervision.
A library book, which does not have to be checked out if you don't want it, provides some control. People, especially politicians, meet reality. Public is for the public, not to be abused by any individual group.
Allen Clague Jr.
Rockingham
