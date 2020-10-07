Why do the press and Democrats hate Trump so much? Is it because he has been so effective in draining the “good old boy network” swamp? Most would agree that the progress made in the economic sphere has been remarkable until the virus almost shut down every thing.
Lowest unemployment in every minority group with highest wage increase to match. Can a Christian be a Democrat? The Democrat platform is clearly pro abortion, which violates God’s law. “Thou shalt not Kill.” A vote for a Democrat is a vote for a Godless socialist society. The Republican platform is clearly pro-life. Which do you want? Life or death? Obey God! Vote for life on Nov. 3.
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
