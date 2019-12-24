I am 92 years old and have been a lifelong Republican. Now to be a loyal party member I am expected to give up my integrity, forget what my parents taught me about right and wrong, and lose my commonsense. This I will not do. As a retired special agent I always followed the facts. I am now an independent.
Charles Wenzel
Elkton
