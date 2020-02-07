There has been murmuring from the Democrats after President Trump recognized Rush Limbaugh in the State of the Union address and gave Rush the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Some feel a partisan commentator doesn't deserve this medal. Even though not a Rush listener, I disagree. Rush has profoundly affected American culture and is widely loved on the conservative side of the fence. And beyond that, he put his dedication to America into action and wrote history books for children that are nonpolitical: the Rush Revere series. These books wonderfully highlight American exceptionalism and the important principles of our nation's founding. They will enlarge the perspective of any child who encounters them.

Andy Vogan

Penn Laird

Oh puh-lease. Who's next, Ann Coulter?

I agree with you Andy. Rush is a national treasure. He richly deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

