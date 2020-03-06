I am writing in response to the article titled "No Timeline Yet For Linville-Edom Decision," Feb. 28. I find it unfair that a school that has been in operation for so long may soon be closed in the future. It is not fair for the students and teachers who work and attend this school. For teachers it will be especially hard if they have spent most of their time teaching at this school. Where will teachers be reassigned to? Where will the children attend school?
Also, it is not fair for the students and parents who have grown accustomed to the school. Closing it could also cause problems with redistricting possibly could cause overcrowding of some schools, mess up bus schedules and many more problems could arise if the school were to close down completely. There has to be another solution to this.
Jessamine Domigno
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.