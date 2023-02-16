Growing up in the seventies, I do not remember seeing trash all over the city streets. It is really sad now — 50 years later — there is trash everywhere on the streets.
Country Club Road and U.S. 33 are eyesores, at least to the people who care about their city. I think it is time for the City of Harrisonburg to take action. They need to have someone driving around the city picking up trash.
If they have the resources to tag trashcans that are not completely closed, then they have the resources to clean up the city streets. The volunteers and inmates cannot do it all. I walk my dogs five days a week and I stuff a plastic bag every day.
If you are a litterbug, I hope that this letter will change your habits! We all have a trashcan at home. I would like to give James Madison University a big shout out because you do not see trash on their properties.
Kathy Hansbrough
Harrisonburg
