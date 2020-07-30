In America today, we are getting a glimpse of what it will be like in the last days, albeit more severe then. The country is in chaos in major cities and the left wants to defund or abolish the police. That's their answer!? When private, law-abiding citizens need help, who will they call? The anarchists, law-breakers, criminals, looters, protesters or maybe a social worker? No, you will be left to defend yourself at the risk of being charged with a criminal offense. (ie: like Mark and Patricia McCloskey in St. Louis).
The real answer is our country needs to kneel on both knees and send prayers up asking for forgiveness. God bless America and heal her. That's not a right or left policy; it's the correct policy.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
