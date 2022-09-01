When a mechanic is getting started in the business, it's not unusual to invest in a good quality set of tools, toolbox, and other equipment. Some people take out loans for this, as they can cost tens of thousands of dollars.
Should our tax money be used to pay off these loans for mechanics? If not, then why should our tax money go toward money spent on student loans for college tuition? Why should the blue collar high school educated mechanic who faithfully repays his loan be taxed to pay off a college graduate's $50,000 gender studies degree that was obviously a huge mistake?
Biden's plan to pay off student loans will subsidize failure instead of letting bad ideas experience natural consequences. This is a terrible waste of the public's tax money that will also encourage people to make more bad decisions. I suggest that for Biden and the Democrats, this is ultimately about rewarding political allies by funneling taxpayer money to them. It is corrupt and indefensible.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
