War lobbyists from government, military corporations, fossil fuel corporations, and Big Media are contacting Representative Cline, Senator Warner, and Senator Kaine every day, pushing militarism.
I don’t think our legislators hear often enough from us ordinary peace-loving people, however. We aren’t offering them big campaign contributions or luxury perks, but they are supposed to represent us. We are their constituents.
I’ve been calling and emailing our legislators on a daily basis in the cause of peace for a long time, pressing toward diplomatic alternatives to war. Join me, will you? Just go to our legislators' websites or call U.S. House of Representatives at 202-225-3121 or U.S. Senate at 202-224-3121. If you need help thinking of what to say to them, I can help. I’m easy to find on social media (even via the Peace Praxis- Shenandoah AntiWar Coalition facebook page.) I create peace messages every day and I haven't ever had negative experiences calling legislators and their wonderful staff people.
You might wonder, does it “do any good” to contact our legislators in the cause of peace? Well, it can’t hurt. And we sure don’t want the war lobbyists to be the only ones calling them, do we?
Kathleen Temple
Member, Peace Praxis — Shenandoah Valley Antiwar Coalition
Rockingham County
