The election campaign has already turned ugly. Over the past month, my neighbor on a busy Rockingham County road has had three Biden/Warner/Betts signs stolen from or ripped down in her yard. Three other friends on quieter streets have had the same Democratic campaign signs stolen twice. What is needed right now is for the area Republican and Democratic parties, the commonwealth’s attorney and police, the Daily News-Record, the local television and radio media, town, city, and county officials to come out publicly, loud and clear, for a secure, free, and fair campaign and election process. This is all about freedom of speech and a secure democratic process, as opposed to intimidation and violent censure of free expression.
Bob Bersson Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.