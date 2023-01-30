No local jobs included in this large project.
EquityPlus is saying that modular homes are cheaper to build, so they are asking Harrisonburg's City Council to change laws to permit them to be built on the proposed Bluestone Town Center site. Existing law does not allow modular homes to be constructed within the city. That would, in effect, lock out local trades and local labor from participating in this large multi-million- dollar project. Plumbers, electricians, painters, carpenters and HVAC trades would not be used for all that modular housing.
The second recommendation of Harrisonburg's recent Comprehensive Housing Study was to double down on efforts to increase and support good paying jobs. This project does not support this recommendation. EquityPlus wants all of its single-family homes at the Bluestone Town Center to be modular homes built away from Harrisonburg and hauled in and set on a concrete slab.
This sounds contradictory to the working people of Harrisonburg and surrounding area.
EquityPlus says they want to build affordable homes, but good paying jobs in Harrisonburg, which would increase workforce incomes, are off the table.
If modulars were cheaper or better built, Ryan Homes and Pulte Homes and other nationwide builders would surely use them and, most likely, they would manufacture units themselves to use on their own projects.
Bill Yount
Star Heating and Cooling, Inc.
Harrisonburg
