On Saturday, June 26, 1954, the Daily News-Record published a picture of the new Director of Parks and Recreation Cecil Gilkerson with four young baseball players, Roy Kingree, Keith Spitzer, Billy Dean and Bob Cavey. The caption read “Lift Lid On Pony Loop Season Here.” It was also the opening of a career that will never be matched.
On Jan. 10, 2020, almost 66 years later, the DN-R again published that same picture. It is impossible to list what Cecil accomplished between those pictures, but it is a fitting as the lid has closed on a man who was one of a kind. Take a minute and think back on what he did for you and the residents of Harrisonburg. RIP Cecil.
Keith Spitzer
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.