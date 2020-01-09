Yes, Rita Dunaway, there is such a thing as white privilege ("The Myth of White Privilege" Dec. 7), and we have it right here in Harrisonburg. City schools were still segregated less than 60 years ago. The entire black business district was "urban renewed" to build shopping centers; the one with Roses and one with Safeway (now the Rockingham County administrative offices).
That damage to the black community and residents resulted in disadvantages that don't get "fixed" overnight, if ever. Ms. Dunaway, quit your wishful thinking. Get woke!
Sue Gier
Singers Glen
(1) comment
Can I use my white privilege to lower my property taxes please.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.