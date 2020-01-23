Our nation was founded on Christian principles. All of the original colonies acknowledged the God of Holy Scriptures as the source of all law. It began here in Virginia. "The citizens were required to serve God, to attend divine services, to not speak against God or blaspheme God's holy name --". Their view of God was not some heathen idol or Allah that was determined by our earlier fathers. This was emphatically determined when we defeated the Muslims at the battle of Tripoli.
Space here doesn't allow room for all the evidence to prove every colonies' documents. However, a reading of Stephen McDowell's little book makes the case beyond dispute. Christians have the duty to spread the gospel of peace and freedom over all the world. We are the longest lasting, freedom loving nation on Earth and it had its origin in the Bible.
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
