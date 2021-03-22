I applaud the DN-R's investigation into Sentara and strongly urge that your investigation continue. Sentara policies have forced experienced, highly-skilled surgeons and doctors to retire or relocate. As an example, in the midst of a pandemic of lung-related consequences, three pulmonary doctors were lost, leaving only two, who struggle to adequately serve in a timely manner the many who need their care. Many fine medical providers remain at Sentara. Will they confront similar treatment in coming years?
Your continued investigation is essential: publishing the FULL compensation of Sentara CEOs, Board of Directors, local and corporate, and other high-level officials in the extended Sentara system, will reveal where funds are directed and will demonstrate how large corporate control of medicine is detrimental to us all.
This community had a strong relationship and contributed generously to the much-loved Rockingham Memorial Hospital. It is painful to see that relationship abused.
Eliza Williams Hoover
Harrisonburg
