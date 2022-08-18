I’m anxiously awaiting word from Rep. Ben Cline’s office to confirm the details on his debate with Jennifer Lewis for the 6th District seat. Volunteers are ready and willing to help in any way to make it happen. Your constituents are looking forward to hearing both candidates’ views. Thank you.
Anne Gordon
Mount Sidney
