On Jan. 11, workers belonging to the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 in Loudoun County voted to go on strike.
As someone who has depended on public transit for most of my life, I find any disruption of service unfortunate. However, Loudoun County's bus system is public in name only. In reality, it is contracted out to Keolis, a French multinational with a $6.3 billion net worth. Keolis has shredded the transit workers' existing contract, reclassifying them as at-will employees, slashing their 401ks, jacking up their insurance premiums, eliminating guaranteed hours, and threatening to cut pay.
The irony of a French corporation being behind this is that, over in France, the workers don't take these things sitting down. On January 1, over a million French workers heroically went on strike to protest Macron raising the state pension age from 60 to 64. Perhaps these French capitalists think American workers are pushovers and easier to exploit? The courage of the striking Loudoun County transit workers thankfully suggests otherwise.
Nevin Zehr
Harrisonburg
