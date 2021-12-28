I read with amusement Gretchen Blakey’s letter that called Rich Lowry “very left wing” (Dec. 15). Lowry is the editor of National Review, the conservative flagship publication founded by William F. Buckley. He was appointed to the position by Buckley.
I also appreciate that you run a variety of viewpoints and syndicated columnists. I don’t agree with all of them, but it’s good to be exposed to different perspectives. Opens the mind and makes one examine and learn to defend one’s own viewpoint. If you want to read or view only the viewpoint that you espouse, there’s plenty of options. I’m glad the DNR isn’t the local version of Fox News or MSNBC.
Martha Moyers
Rockingham
