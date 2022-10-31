In George Orwell’s dystopian novel "1984" the ruling party understood ”Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past." History consists of narratives, and political and corporate leaders work hard to control existing narratives to influence the future. Narratives of the recent past are pushed to influence the positions that people take in the present.
Ideologically motivated media outlets, corporate leaders and politicians align themselves not only to decide what information the public sees but also what information the public does not see. This has resulted in the divisions we see in our public discourse.
Take the 2020 election debate. We heard in a recent Viewpoint that virtually all of the court cases, 60 out of 61, were thrown out. What isn’t stated is that the majority were thrown out for lack of standing. The courts never looked at the evidence of malfeasance that was to be presented.
For those that believe in the rule of law, any changes to the voting laws made by judges or secretaries of state would be illegitimate since they were not made by state legislatures and thus the votes coming in after the Election Day would be illegitimate. And the suppression of Hunter Biden’s laptop by the FBI, the media, Big Tech and the DNC is also an example of controlling the present.
So, you don’t even need to bring up ballot harvesting, no chain of custody or spoiled ballots to question the results of 2020. Question everything.
Bill Call
Harrisonburg
