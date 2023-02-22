If you put aside armed criminals, the most feared enemy of the unarmed citizen is his own government. I suggest this was a major concern to the framers of the Constitution.
Philip Way
Dayton
When the founding fathers wrote the second amendment, they wouldn't even let their slaves own guns. There was actually more gun control then than there is now.
Indeed...
"Besides the advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation, the existence of subordinate governments, to which the people are attached, and by which the militia officers are appointed, forms a barrier against the enterprises of ambition, more insurmountable than any which a simple government of any form can admit of. Notwithstanding the military establishments in the several kingdoms of Europe, which are carried as far as the public resources will bear, the governments are afraid to trust the people with arms."
The 2nd Amendment had zip to do with deer hunting; it was all about curbing a repressive government.
And here we are...
