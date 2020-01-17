The War Powers Resolution of the House is nonbinding, meaning it is a vote solely for political purposes. Joe Lieberman, former Democrat senator from Connecticut, said it best: This is just for political purpose and the killing of Gen. Soleimani was a proper act to protect America. If presidents must ask permission to kill a terrorist leader who killed many hundreds of Americans we are in trouble.
Remember every member of Congress voted to invade Iraq and every member was wrong; thousands of Americans died for political purposes. If you believe our Congress is smarter than you are, think again. Millions outside of Congress were against the Iraq war. They have no more knowledge or understanding than the average citizen. War votes shall only have an emotional or political vote outcome not based on logic or knowledge. Iran, all experts agree, has been at war with the USA since 1979.
James Kerwin
Broadway
