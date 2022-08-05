Thanks to Bob Bersson for a intelligent, reasoned narrative. Of course, not all Republicans or all Democrats are evil. There are good people and bad apples in the ranks of both. But I would seriously ask those still favoring a former president to ask themselves: Why? His claim that he won the last election has been proven wrong many times over. A lie.
He sat in a private dining room next to the Oval Office for more than three hours on Jan. 6 and watched while an angry mob destroyed the people's property and inflict terrible injuries -- while everyone around him begged him to ask the crowd to leave.
Dereliction of his oath to protect the country's interests and its Constitution. He has not yet expressed a single regret for what happened that day. We can look back at another time when millions of good people -- churchgoing well-meaning people -- accepted as truth a collection of lies and fraud brought forth by a madman. In the end that madman enlisted children and old men to fight in a war everyone knew he couldn't win.
In the end that madman said the people were not worthy of having him as a leader -- he was better than everyone. Our current madman has condemned seemingly everyone who has disagreed with him -- and those include his own children -- and said death was probably what his vice president deserved. Like the one before our current madman seeks only power -- and at any cost.
So stand back and ask if this is the madman you want running your country. When you do so, remember that the other madman destroyed Germany -- this one will destroy our country if we give him the chance.
Jim Gallant
Massanutten
