I’m an independent voter, and when I hear Republicans, like Ben Cline, blame President Biden and the Democrats for causing higher prices and inflation, it makes me think. Who really raises prices? Raising prices is a decision made by business owners who produce the products or services. And business owners are predominantly Republicans. So it seems that, to be more accurate in our speech, we should say that Republicans raise prices, and they should be blamed.
John Steinmeyer
Rockingham
