Matthew Cross, a Rockingham County School Board member, posted to his school board member Facebook page a video of a father taking off his belt to beat his child upon receiving news from a teacher that the student had misbehaved at school.
This sends the dangerous message that our school system condones violence at home as a response to teachers sharing information on what is going on at school.
Matthew Cross seems to support violence at the home of students when teachers and school staff reach out. Do the other school board members? What about the candidates? RCPS? The State of Virginia?
Olivia Haimani
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.