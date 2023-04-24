I have been a longtime subscriber of the DN-R; but for awhile now I have been very disappointed in your news reporting. I don’t need to open the paper and read about the retirement of the sheriff of Clarke county or anything else in Warren, Frederick or city of Winchester. The news there is not “MY Local” news.
I want to read about news in Rockingham, Augusta, parts of Shenandoah such as New Market and Mount Jackson and Page County which is more relevant to me and others in this area.
I’m sure I am not the only one to complain about this and would like to see changes in the reporting of the “local” news for this area.
Sandra Leap
McGaheysville
