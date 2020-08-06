I do not live in Luray, but I have an opinion on the calls for its mayor to resign over a post he put on Facebook deemed to be racist. Why is the governor of our state, a Democrat, still in office after the photos of him in blackface surfaced? Apologies were accepted and all was well with the world again.
I do not know if Mr. Presgraves is a Republican, but it seems likely. There’s the rub. I trust he will stand firm and stay in that office; he took the post down and apologized. That should end it. Racism will never be erased if all parties are not held to the same standard.
Betty Styron Tyree Harrisonburg
