Shortly before the November election, a campaign worker visited me and asked about putting a sign in our yard. I was not comfortable with that and he seemed surprised, mentioning my safe neighborhood.
Since then I have read accounts of tire slashing and vandalism at an anti-Trump property and boorish threatening behavior at a local Second Amendment meeting.
When the supposed leader of the free world has made it acceptable to ridicule those with handicaps on national television, grope women ("because if you're famous they let you," caught on tape), lie endlessly and display rude, sometimes threatening behaviors in his never-ending childish tweets, why are we surprised when his followers follow suit?
The emperor is naked, and continued acceptance of his dishonesty, unkindness to and disrespect of anyone who disagrees with him enables him to continue to expose himself and us.
Let's make America think again. Please.
Karen Dean
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.