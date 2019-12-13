Our wonderful leader has abolished every Obama EPA legislation. He only cares about helping big oil, pharma and coal when the future is wind and solar. He is ruining the future of our children and grandchildren. He cares about nobody but himself.
You will never see a tear on his face like we saw on Obama after Newtown. This was a real man! Not a con-man!
Now he wants to destroy the Artic by letting big oil drill there. The salmon and polar bear will be extinct.
If there is any human scum, it is in the White House!
The stable genius couldn’t pass a fifth-grade geography test. Colorado is not on the border.
John D. Zirkle
Elkton
