Virginia is at a crossroads, and it is important that we get out and vote this year. If you have noticed the policies coming out of Richmond that put criminals over public safety and cops, divisive left-wing ideology over a focus on academics in our schools, and never-ending restrictions on our freedoms, then please join me by voting for Tony Wilt, Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares.
Maybe you normally sit out state elections, but we’ve seen what happens with full Democrat control. This election is too important to sit on the sidelines. We can begin to change course by taking back the House of Delegates and governor’s mansion.
Election Day is Nov. 2, but you can vote in-person as of Saturday at your registrar’s office. If you live in the county, you can vote at the county office building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. If you live in the city you can vote at City Hall 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Both will have hours the two Saturdays before the election as well.
Barbra Knupp
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.