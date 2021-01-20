It has been conclusively shown that President Donald Trump’s words instigated the insurrectionist attack on our Capitol building. The attack caused physical damage to the building, the monetary amount to be determined. In addition dozens of men were injured and one was killed.
President Trump should be made to pay for repairs to the Capitol, pay the medical costs to the injured and compensate the family of the deceased. To pay these debts he can use his personal fortune and the money he raised for his 2024 presidential campaign.
I have called Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine asking them to pursue this avenue.
Lawrence Rose
Penn Laird
