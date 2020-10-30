American Values The history of the U.S. is full of exceptional examples of conservative ideas which have helped to make our country better. But during the last two weeks, the president of the United States first admitted on live TV that he "retweeted" a patently false statement to millions of Twitter account holders. The president has endorsed other reports in the past that encourage dangerous behavior by radical elements in our society.
In addition, President Trump ran a political advertisement which misused a quote by Dr. Anthony Fauci. Only days later, President Trump characterized Dr. Fauci as a "disaster." These tactics are blatant lies by the president of the U.S. and the same type of behavior that led to his impeachment.
Voting for the president will reward and serve to encourage others who may behave in a like manner in the future and it's wrong.
Archer Byers
Harrisonburg
