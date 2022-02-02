When Gov. Northham mandated masks the Rockingham County School Board obediently complied. Now that Gov. Youngkin has mandated the choice of wearing masks, the Rockingham County Public Schools board quickly showed their hypocrisy. Much has been said about mask safety when in reality research clearly shows most are ineffective.
In addition, there is research showing the harm that long-term mask wearing does to the immune system. Common sense tells us our bodies are designed to breath in oxygen and breath out carbon dioxide. But even with all the technology we have it amazes me that few people do any research. We sit in front of the TV and read the newspapers and take in every word as truth. We simply haven't zeroed in on the fact there have been no peer-reviewed studies on masks to date.
America is a free country. Americans are a free people and I'm not sure I recognize my country anymore, especially the people representing our RCPS board who are making choices for us.
Jane Cline
Cross Keys
