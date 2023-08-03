The answers to Mr. Queen's questions regarding Ms. Moore's letter of June 30 about electric vehicles may subtly be responded to by an article reportedly published by Historic UK, entitled, "Great Historic Manure Crisis of 1894."
"In 1894, The Times newspaper predicted, 'In 50 years, every street in London will be buried under nine feet of manure," read the article. "The terrible situation was debated in 1898 at the world’s first international urban planning conference in New York, but no solution could be found. It seemed urban civilization was doomed."
"However, necessity is the mother of invention, and the invention in this case was that of motor transport," the article read. "Henry Ford came up with a process of building motor cars at affordable prices. Electric trams and motor buses appeared on the streets, replacing the horse-drawn buses."
"By 1912, this seemingly insurmountable problem had been resolved; in cities all around the globe, horses had been replaced and now motorized vehicles were the main source of transport and carriage," the article read.
"Even today, in the face of a problem with no apparent solution, people often quote ‘The Great Horse Manure Crisis of 1894,'" the article read.
John H. Mason
Bridgewater
