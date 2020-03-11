It is so easy to spout talking points about how to fight COVID-19. “Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, and stay home if you are sick.” We all have heard it. I wonder how many can stay home if they are sick?
According to the United Way, about 60% of this area’s population falls into the ALICE category, (asset limited, income constrained, employed). Many don’t have sick leave and cannot afford to miss work. Even if they do get very sick, how many will go to a doctor if they don’t have medical insurance? Or perhaps many are afraid that they could get deported. All these fears are warranted.
I believe this virus will expose the inequity of our system of the haves and have-nots. And how a society cannot compartmentalize its health care policies, or its immigration policies, because viruses want to infect us all.
Sally Newkirk
Mount Crawford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.