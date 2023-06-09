I find columnist Marc Theissen's support for investing in ever more military aid to Ukraine chilling, especially his New York Times quote: "Ukraine has become a testing ground for state-of-the-art weapons and information systems, and new ways to use them, that Western political officials and military commanders predict could shape warfare for generations to come."
I am disturbed by the assumption that the primary solution to problems with our adversaries are military ones, all of which will require an ever-escalating investment in new and more efficient ways of killing people and destroying their habitat. It's past time to collaborate with people of goodwill everywhere in all out efforts to alleviate hunger, homelessness and disease, and to make the world a more just, sustainable, and hospitable place for everyone.
Harvey Yoder
Harrisonburg
