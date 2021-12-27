On Dec. 21, I attended the varsity basketball game at East Rock. I was appalled to see that most fans on the Luray side were maskless. This was a total lack of COVID protocol. An announcement was made prior to game time urging everyone to use a mask but there was no one to enforce the request. The East Rock fans were all wearing masks.
The COVID pandemic is not over people! Attending a basketball game is a privilege and people should respect the attending crowd by pulling a small item over their mouth and nose. It’s called respect.
Jackie Morales
McGaheysville
