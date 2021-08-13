I am puzzled at the uproar by attenders at the recent meeting of the Rockingham County Public Schools. Questions come to my mind. Do these people, who oppose masks to protect our children, realize how the deadly Delta Variant is causing a new surge of pediatric COVID-19 cases? Do they listen to only one news source, and believe everything they hear, or do they get their information from several sources? Do they know what is happening in Florida and other places where officials are banning mask mandates? Hospitals are full of COVID-19 cases, and have to send patients to other hospitals and make-shift areas.
Our school system is working hard to protect our children. They use information from our country’s experts in health and science to help them make decisions. Let’s respect their efforts!
Ruby Lehman
Harrisonburg
