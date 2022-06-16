Headline news of a proposed 31-acre truck stop at the Interstate 81 Mauzy exit (DN-R, June 9) signals yet another negative encroachment on the Shenandoah Valley that, if allowed to proceed, will have serious negative impacts.
Here are reasons why the Rockingham County Planning Commission should not allow a Northern Virginia (or any other) company profit at the Valley’s expense:
1) More truck congestion (clogging up a key I-81 off-ramp to an alternative route).
2) More global warming/air and water pollution (hundreds of daily slow moving and idling trucks will spew toxic emissions such as cancer-causing dioxins; paving over countryside with asphalt and power-generated operations will radiate hotter local conditions, create more air emissions, and more harmful surface runoff into streams/aquifers).
3) More noise pollution (truck brakes, etc., will disrupt the quiet surroundings).
4) Further erosion of the Valley’s scenic and historic identity (this beautiful Route 11 stretch on which the Virginia Military Institute cadets traveled to the Battle of New Market in 1864, passing by the nearby early 1800s stagecoach inn — subsequently the Shoppes at Mauzy —will be forever desecrated).
Please reject this profit-motivated proposal!
Jonathan Kiser
Rockingham
