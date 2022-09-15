Returning from our summer vacation, we exited Interstate 81 at the Mauzy exit (257). It was heartening to know that the land at the exit was green and without an additional truck stop. Our deepest thanks to the Board of Supervisors for their vote to deny the rezoning requested by Gas City. Additionally, it was gratifying that so many folks around the entire county expressed their opposition to the request as a matter of good sense, not because they live in the Mauzy area.
As we were driving through Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania, we were impressed with the public rest stops, which had large parking areas for trucks. As you neared the rest stops, there were electronic signs that updated the parking spaces available on a real-time basis.
This solution for truckers' safety and well-being, and that of the traveling public as well, was suggested a number of times during the Mauzy discussion. It is certainly something the state of Virginia should consider because it has worked well in other states.
So, let's start talking to VDOT and our local politicians. Let them know that this approach that seems to work in other states may help solve the problem on Interstate 81. It could be a win-win for truckers and Valley residents alike!
Tom and Barb Melby
Broadway
