It’s unfortunate that many feel they need to choose a governor for Virginia who they see as not representing them in important ways. However, I still feel it’s important to vote. For me, this election is about protecting what we have.
Unfortunately, the main question being posed of government is, “What will it cost?” Instead, the vast majority of people really are needing our officials to step up and ask, “What is the cost of not taking care of...” Fill in the blank on what you care about. Schools? Protecting our farmland, water and natural land? Allowing everyone to benefit from the profits of globalization instead of a few, although we all sacrificed?
We are generous, hardworking people who want to do the right thing. I don’t see this spirit from the ultra-wealthy who profited from the pandemic. I don’t see corporations who care about what daily life is like for the majority of us.
I’ve decided to vote for the party that is willing to do things for us. Republicans are penalized by interest groups for funding anything (outside of tax-relief for corporations like Dominion Energy). This is just trickle-down economics, which has never worked and punishes those who can’t live on the wages of these corporations. Democrats have funded structures that support people who work hard. McAuliffe helped us in the past. I’ll vote for him. And I’ll encourage him to support ranked-choice voting to end this vitriolic two-party madness that produces more extreme candidates.
Greta Kreider
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.