Here is more information on MCC school kits (in the article from Tuesday). The best way to obtain the kits is through Gifts for Relief (giftsforrelief@gmail.com), Gap, PA (717-442-5262). They have all the items needed for the kits. Items can be purchased by item or whole kit, with or without the bag. Kits with bag $5.85, without bag $5.35. You can pick up items, have them shipped to you, or send money to them and they will get the kits to MCC. Bags can be sewn (pattern at MCC.org) or purchased. Another drop-off in Harrisonburg is Gift and Thrift.
Contents (NEW items only)
4 spiral or perforated-pages notebooks (8.5 in x 10.5 in and 70 sheets)
8 new unsharpened pencils
1 ruler (flat, good quality; must indicate 30 cm; inch markings optional)
12 colored pencils (in packaging)
1 large eraser
4 new black or blue ballpoint pens
1 small all metal pencil sharpener, one or two holes. (All metal sharpeners can be found online at Amazon.com or Bazic.com or in the art supply section of retail stores like Staples. Plastic case pencil sharpeners are not accepted because these are poor quality and do not last as long. If you cannot find all metal sharpeners please pack the kits without them and we will add the sharpeners.)
Carol Eberly
Rockingham
