Editor, if you are paying for the Viewpoints by Robert McFarland you are wasting your money. I have attended many forums on management techniques and these I read by McFarland are, in my considerable opinion, claptrap. Most of it is not even good psycho-babble.
To lead off with don't lie belongs in a beginner's religion class as does good managers lie. Humans lie. Has he not heard of white lies? "Define Reality?" If those your leader is addressing doesn't know reality, a psychiatrist is required, not McFarland.
Sometimes a motivational speech is full of great prevarications. All manners of human behavior are used to motivate and a leader must motivate, cheer on, prevaricate, blow smoke. Leaders expect success as defined by that organization or company. When one quotes others it only means they don't believe in themselves. Some relationships are better when severed.
James Kerwin
Rockingham County
I disagree with you James. I have always enjoyed, and received much benefit from Mr. McFarland's columns.
